Very friendly, professional, clean and beautiful dispensary. You just have to go see to believe ! And yes , they have real good products there. They have smokable CBD in vape carts for both distillates and full spectrum ( like RSO ). And their price on that and flowers are great ! I go to all the dispensaries around me and I'm so happy that they came to my town ! Their people are well educated for their products and willing to share their knowledge. They take time for you for your satisfaction as patients. Thank you, Jess to take care of me other day. You were awesome !