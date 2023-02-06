DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Longwood
In-store purchasing only
18 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Longwood
4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
f........9
February 6, 2023
The Vape carts are solid.. I recommend the Durban Poison sativa or the Purple Punch indica Carts. Staff is always friendly and helpful. This location is HUGE.
a........5
December 10, 2022
Wow!! Amelia, thank you again for the help you so calming gave me a couple of days ago. Not only did you recommend what I needed, you patiently took the time to listen to my many questions. Employees like you is the reason why I continue to only shop at your Cannbist Longwood location.
B........3
April 30, 2022
First time shopper, and you have won us over. It’s nice to go to a dispensary and feel welcomed when you come in with your spouse (who is also a card holder). Zach was VERY knowledgeable about the products and was a very proud employee of Cannabist. It was also nice to walk into a dispensary right into the showroom. Great customer service and great customer experience.
J........l
August 26, 2022
I highly recommend this place for any cannabis product. Great and consistent customer service. I was just attended by Rebecca and she not only helped me identify a strain I was looking for she also made me laugh and feel very comfortable. (Thanks Rebecca, you are amazing!)
b........r
January 7, 2022
This is my favorite place in town, not just because of how close to everything it is, but because it has the best, most friendly service, some of the best deals and best product I've come across in the area. Always great recommendations and everyone seems to have fun working there. I recommend this place to everyone.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for stopping by! You're review means a lot to us. Enjoy a 5% discount on your next order when you stop by again to Cannabist. Just show them this reply. We appreciate your support. - Wilson S. (Management)
January 13, 2022
T........a
March 20, 2022
I just love this location! I do a lot of shopping around to get the best deals and I always receive great value AND an extra friendly greeting at this store! The products are top notch !
a........s
October 22, 2022
Rebecca Rocks!! Sweet and knowledgeable! Only dispensary I use.
c........t
March 5, 2022
I think I have been to most dispensaries. Cannabist is beautiful and very well organized. Seth was the Associate I worked with. Definitely THE most helpful and patience was outstanding. I think I just found my new favorite!!
E........6
February 8, 2022
Zach was very informative, patient, and just genuinely pleasant. I’m a new patient and this dispensary is my favorite so far! Never intimidating and a great vibe and atmosphere. Amazing pricing and quality!
w........w
November 20, 2021
I love Columbia Care. They are the 1st dispensary I went to after I got my card on the advice of a friend. They have a fantastic selection of product. The best par that separates them from the others.......they have great daily deals! I highly recommend Columbia Care.
Dispensary response:
s........e
August 4, 2022
Love this place , and it’s right by my house
M........s
April 15, 2022
I've been to other dispensaries and they do not compare to the quality of this store! I am so glad I found them!
u........e
February 23, 2022
Couldn’t ask for a better experience. Very educated with their products. Atmosphere what top notch. Service was on point. I’ll defiantly visit this location again.
d........a
December 17, 2021
Very pleased and impressed by the excellent service! Seth was terrific in explaining how various items I was interested in are to be used. The facility is beautiful and spotlessly clean. I definitely will be back!
Dispensary response:
r........k
August 13, 2022
Tbh not a fan of there being no Rosin products available, however the MVP is Rebecca…thoughtful, great listener, and so helpful with researching which strain would yield the best benefits for me.
b........n
February 4, 2022
Christian was very helpful and knowledgeable. Can't wait to try what I got.
j........4
October 7, 2021
I LOVE THIS STORE!!!!! Biggest selection of products with low foot traffic, I'm always in and out with no problems. Recommend this location 10/10.
Dispensary response:
h........0
December 17, 2021
This is my go to place, the staff and flower are incredible. 💜
Dispensary response:
