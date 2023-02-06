When you step foot into a Cannabist dispensary, you can expect an uncomplicated shopping experience, even if you aren’t sure where to start. Let yourself explore and take it all in at your own pace. We’re here if you have any questions, and you can be sure we want you to ask questions. Our day is complete when we are able to help a medical patient or recreational customer find their perfect cannabis match, whether it’s your first time or you can rattle off strain names in your sleep. Trust us. We hope you love shopping with us so much, you’ll keep coming back, because now you’re part of the Cannabist.