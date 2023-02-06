DISPENSARY
The Mint Cannabis - Longwood
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
About this dispensary
When you step foot into a Cannabist dispensary, you can expect an uncomplicated shopping experience, even if you aren’t sure where to start. Let yourself explore and take it all in at your own pace. We’re here if you have any questions, and you can be sure we want you to ask questions. Our day is complete when we are able to help a medical patient or recreational customer find their perfect cannabis match, whether it’s your first time or you can rattle off strain names in your sleep. Trust us. We hope you love shopping with us so much, you’ll keep coming back, because now you’re part of the Cannabist.
Leafly member since 2020
- 1415 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL
- call 407-357-0805
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 92
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 8pm ET
18 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Longwood
4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
f........9
February 6, 2023
The Vape carts are solid.. I recommend the Durban Poison sativa or the Purple Punch indica Carts. Staff is always friendly and helpful. This location is HUGE.
a........5
December 10, 2022
Wow!! Amelia, thank you again for the help you so calming gave me a couple of days ago. Not only did you recommend what I needed, you patiently took the time to listen to my many questions. Employees like you is the reason why I continue to only shop at your Cannbist Longwood location.
B........3
April 30, 2022
First time shopper, and you have won us over. It’s nice to go to a dispensary and feel welcomed when you come in with your spouse (who is also a card holder). Zach was VERY knowledgeable about the products and was a very proud employee of Cannabist. It was also nice to walk into a dispensary right into the showroom. Great customer service and great customer experience.
J........l
August 26, 2022
I highly recommend this place for any cannabis product. Great and consistent customer service. I was just attended by Rebecca and she not only helped me identify a strain I was looking for she also made me laugh and feel very comfortable. (Thanks Rebecca, you are amazing!)