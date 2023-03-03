A HIGHER STANDARD To always meet a higher standard, we focus on two things: better products and better service. That means putting the best of the best on our shelves and providing customers with an experience they can’t get anywhere else. HIGHER KNOWLEDGE A higher knowledge is gained in different ways including through extensive training of our employees so they’ll be prepared to answer any questions and through passion, conversation, and love for cannabis so we can connect with customers on a deeper level. HIGHER CALLING We want to inspire everyone who walks through our doors to see what the world of cannabis has to offer. Whether it’s relieving pain, lifting spirits, or taking yourself to a higher ground, our goal is to bring you the best cannabis experience you’ve ever had in your life.