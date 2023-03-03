DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Sarasota
In-store purchasing only
18 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Sarasota
3.8
Quality
4.3
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
a........l
March 3, 2023
A gr8 big W-E-L-C-O-M-E to Miss Sydney. One who gave such an awesome 5Star Customer Service with a SMILE experience. She's already fabulous. Thank you as I appreciate your positive and can-do attitude. High 5 Girl!
W........a
December 4, 2019
Just got flower in so I decided to visit Colombia for the first time. I tried the Grandaddy Purp and Chem Dawg. The GDP is good, but the Chem Dawg is definitely Top Shelf quality. Pleasantly surprised. I regularly purchase my oils and extracts from MUV, and have tried different batches of their flower and this Chem Dawg from Colombia is significantly better than any of MUV's T1 or T2. I've also tried Trulieve flower, which I found to be mediocre; not cured properly (smelled of grass clippings). I do highly recommend MUV disposable vape pens and extracts and will continue to go to MUV for them, but I will certainly be getting my flower at Colombia from now on.
J........s
July 8, 2020
Quality, convenience, & price QUALITY: TheyDO have the prettiest flower.! In all of my experiences... ever, the prettier the flower, the better the taste, potency, volume, and rollability. At the Cape Coral location They have the prettiest flower I have been able to find. And I shop very intensely for my herb.Special shout out to Dom. Dom suggested "Tangie and cream" a hybrid flower. It's my go to stash now. Day and night! Convenience: Super easy to get to to... near Veterans pkwy and Del Prado More importantly, the staff is very competent and knowledgeable.. If you're in a hurry... so are they. L Price: Go there! Do it! Do it now! You'll figure it out. Prettiest flower. No kiddding.
a........y
October 12, 2021
First time at any Columbia Care location. Everyone from front desk to Cynthia who was very knowledgeable about products and what to try. Will definitely be back.
R........9
October 9, 2021
Columbia Care Sarasota is the best in the business, the associates are the finest in their knowledge and personality, they take very good care of us.
F........6
September 19, 2019
Best customer service I've experienced at a dispensary in Sarasota. The associates really take their time to learn about your individual needs. Although products are more limited, the quality speaks volumes. I was told that flower will be plentiful at the location mid to late October.
j........0
October 15, 2021
Products and services amazing . My go to dispensary from now on
J........1
March 11, 2021
Great service and staff. Medication not so much. Nothing about the medicine makes me want to pay more than Trulieve.
B........9
April 17, 2020
is very clean staff very nice helpful bud lacking flavor but still good stone G.D.P 1/8 flat rap they gave me a lighter
L........z
January 7, 2020
They provide great customer service and very knowledgeable of their products. I strongly recommend this location
S........1
December 31, 2019
They have had master kush on website and on sign in store listed at 24% for weeks. Thats what i wanted. I drive from clearwater to sarasota to visit this despiensary. I have been 2 times prior.Somehow I ended up with 18% stuff that taste and smells like hay or dead grass. I guess cause im from out of town. Very disappointed😞. Be sure you get the 24% stuff. WAYYYYYYY BETTER.
t........r
April 9, 2020
great service and buds!
T........r
July 27, 2020
Very nice place and great service
I........7
February 11, 2021
Well I will never buy anything recommended by staff again bought some pre rolls that taste like 100% hay straight garbage!,
E........2
January 5, 2020
Loved it.
Q........m
February 19, 2021
The staff members at the Sarasota location are awesome. They provide quick, friendly and knowledgeable service. The products are beyond reproach. I am so thankful to finally have an option other than the monopoly Trulieve had on the area for so long. THANK YOU COLUMBIA CARE!!!
d........2
March 28, 2020
I drove 1 hour from Tampa to Bradenton after being told I could use the current promotion and save my first time discount but when I got there I found out I was lied to. There wasn't a single person there and the lady at the front desk was very rude and said I was lying basically. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone.
b........b
July 9, 2020
Not a good experience.