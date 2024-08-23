We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Orchard Dispensary
Romney, WV
4.9
(
3 reviews
)
68.0 miles away
3 Reviews of The Orchard Dispensary
4.9
(
3
)
4.7
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
August 23, 2024
O........3
Everything is great, I just wished they offered more deals or dropped the price about 10%. It's not much, but helps.
August 10, 2023
w........1
not crowded and friendly staff.
October 25, 2024
b........7
I’m always greeted with a smile and the atmosphere is very calm & friendly! They’re able to help with finding what works for you.
Home
Dispensaries
West Virginia
Romney
The Orchard Dispensary