I have been in a twice! My first time was nothing exciting. Budtender was kind, she set me up in the computer and enrolled me in a rewards program. The other gentlemen weighed my flower, but never spoke. Came in for a good price on Blue City Diesel, $10/g. The flower was great, but no discount for first time patient and prices did not include tax, so they are higher priced than many other Norman locations. Came back a week later, to give another try, purchased edibles, asked same gentlemen as before about Arcadia brand, which is what they had, (as I have not had any luck with Acadia edibles) and he mumbled something about “they’re fine” and said nothing else and made no recommendations so I went ahead and purchased to try, but again, no discount/savings and tax was NOT included! Have found much better prices and service at other local stores. Was sadly disappointed!