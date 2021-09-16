Shop all dispensaries in Norman, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Norman, OK.
- There are 20 dispensaries in the Norman area.
- There are 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Norman, OK. All of the dispensaries in Norman are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Norman, you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to those who qualify.
- You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Norman, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.
- The only place you can smoke weed in Norman, OK is in a private residence out of public vie
- The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Norman, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Norman by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
- Yes. Dispensaries in Norman, OK accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards.