About this dispensary
The Queen of Dragons - Heber
Here at the Queen of Dragons! We bring a collective amount of years to the El Centro area from Northen-California! With the best Price to Potency selection in California! Not to mention our 5k Sqft Consumption ready Lounge! That's right! Purchase your bud and roll-it-up in the same store! With great music, incredibly friendly staff, and the best prices in town, a day at the Queen of Dragons' Lair is a day to remember! Don't forget, it's always 4/20 at the Queen of Dragons!