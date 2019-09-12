Follow
The Remedy
(340) 773-7777
45 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
All Products
Catatonic
from CBD Genius
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Haze
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
12.39%
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
AC Diesel
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
13.52%
CBD
$41¼ oz
In-store only
Catatonic
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Lifter
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
15.13%
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Cool Mint
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
20.55%
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Berry Wine
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
15.19%
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Tsunami
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
12.75%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Berry Wine
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
15.19%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Haze
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
12.39%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Lifter
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
15.13%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Patch
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
18.5%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Cool Mint
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
20.55%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
AC Diesel
from CBD Genius
0.3%
THC
13.52%
CBD
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Flower
from Just Hemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
.5 fl oz 725mg
from NuLeaf Naturals
___
THC
725mg
CBD
240 mg 3ml Full Spectrum
from NuLeaf Naturals
___
THC
240mg
CBD
Copy of Protein Bar Cinnamon Pecan
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Honey Stick
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Protein Bar Cinnamon Pecan
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Protein Bar Peanut Butter
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Tropical Fruit Gummies
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Dried Fruit Pineapple Chunks
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dried Fruit Apricot
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dried Fruit Mango
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Gummy Bear Gummies
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sour Worm Gummies
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Watermelon Rings Gummies
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Strawberry
from CBD Genesis
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Gold Roll
from CBD Genesis
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Grape
from CBD Genesis
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Coconut
from CBD Genesis
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Hemp Rolls
from Plane Jane
___
THC
0.72%
CBD
Passion Fruit 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture -
from ERTH Hemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Passion Fruit 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture -
from ERTH Hemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Lemon Limon 250mg
from Funky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture - Natural 500mg
from ERTH Hemp
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Orange Dream 500mg
from Funky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Alaskan Ice 250mg
from Funky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Alaskan Ice 500mg
from Funky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
12