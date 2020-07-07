BayLuv415650 on July 17, 2020

Amazing customer service!! I ordered up the full spectrum CBD body oil lemon and eucalyptus. This product is the only one that works for the pain I had in my knee and ankle. I had my older mother use it for her shoulder which she couldn’t lift it about her chest. She doesn’t use any cannabis but I told her this is the purest form and she won’t have any side effect of traditional ingesting. She used it and it worked perfectly!! She know tells all the family and friends to order up this product. You’ll never have any issues with any products from this company! I highly recommend this company. Thanks again for the great products!!🙌🙌🙌