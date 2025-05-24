The Travel Agency exists to empower people to explore cannabis’ potential as a trusted, natural, and transformative way to enrich their lives, when, where, and how it fits them—free from stigma and full of possibility. We champion each individual’s journey, changing the perception of cannabis from taboo to totally normal. We are a BIPOC-founded company that believes legal cannabis has the power to repair the damage caused by the war on drugs which particularly impacted communities of color. The Travel Agency branded cannabis dispensaries are located in Union Square, Downtown Brooklyn, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City. www.thetravelagency.co @thetravelagency.co