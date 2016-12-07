SteadySmokin13
some of the best customer service I have ever received and quality product.!
4.8
10 reviews
This was my first time shopping in NM. I spoke with a very knowledgeable man (who’s name escapes me at the moment.) I took a couple pre-rolls and a couple grams to try out, and a salve for my free sign up bennie. I love the Boy Scout Cookie. Wish I’d gotten more. Will be looking for its return. Great shop. They have a very balanced approach, a nurse on staff, open and friendly.
The staff is always friendly.
Best medicine in town! Great location and atmosphere. Renea is a great manager. Joan and the rest of the customer service staff are simply the best! They offer fresh tea and coffee everyday and are more accommodating than most of the dispensaries in the area. I would ignore the review underneath me. They must just be salty because all the staff here are always outstanding! I definitely recommend this place hands down!!
A staff member who is in a position that deals with a patient's emotional well being caused a deterioration in his health by her interaction with him. This is a unique field and needs to center around the physical and mental health of the people they are serving.
Best dispensary in New Mexico hands down!!!
the woman who helped me was very informative.
Can't go wrong with Verdes! Knowledgeable staff, freindly and caring. Good medicine, best selection of CBD flowers I have seen in Rio Rancho or ABQ. Professional!
luv it
This is a great spot to visit! I was treated very well well and received some high quality flower. I highly recommend this dispensary!