dankreviewer297 on October 26, 2018

Best medicine in town! Great location and atmosphere. Renea is a great manager. Joan and the rest of the customer service staff are simply the best! They offer fresh tea and coffee everyday and are more accommodating than most of the dispensaries in the area. I would ignore the review underneath me. They must just be salty because all the staff here are always outstanding! I definitely recommend this place hands down!!