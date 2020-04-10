44 products
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
11%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Charlotte's Web
from Unknown Brand
1%
THC
18%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Head
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Crystal Gelato
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Eagle Scout
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Unknown Brand
0.07%
THC
14%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ringo's Gift
from Unknown Brand
0.6%
THC
16%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky Papaya
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Verdes Vida Oil 700mg THC
from Unknown Brand
700mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$771
In-store only
Verdes Vida Oil 500mg THC
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$651
In-store only
Verdes Vida Oil 200mg THC/100mg CBD
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$451
In-store only
Verdes Vida Oil 100mg THC/ 100mg CBD
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$341
In-store only
Verdes Craft Blend Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.95½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Verdes Balanced Hard Candies- Green Apple
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Balanced Hard Candies- Watermelon
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes CBD Tincture - 250mg
from Unknown Brand
19mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Verdes CBD Tincture- 500mg
from Unknown Brand
28mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Verdes CBD Tincture - 750mg
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Verdes Relaxing Hard Candies -Green Apple 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Uplifting Hard Candies - Green Apple 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Relaxing Hard Candies- Watermelon 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Uplifting Hard Candies - Watermelon 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Uplifting Tincture 150mg
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Verdes Uplifting Tincture 300mg
from Unknown Brand
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Verdes Uplifting Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Verdes Relaxing Tincture 150mg
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Verdes Relaxing Tincture 300mg
from Unknown Brand
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Verdes Relaxing Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Bhang Dark Chocolate Cannatonic Bar
from Bhang
120mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Bhang Sativa Milk Chocolate Nugget
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Bhang Micro-Dose Chocolate - Dark Chocolate Cannatonic
from Bhang
30mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$15.5each
In-store only
Bhang Micro-Dose Chocolate - Dark Chocolate Indica
from Bhang
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.5each
In-store only
Bhang Indica Dark Chocolate Nugget
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
11%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$70.5 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Cuban Linx
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$70.5
+1 more size
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Unknown Brand
0.8%
THC
14%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$70.5 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Verdes Soaking Salt - Pine
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Verdes Soaking Salt - Lavender
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
