REC $14.95/g Sugar Wax
Valid 12/18/2018
High Quality Gram of Sugar Wax for Only $14.95 plus tax. Select Strains Only.
Valid at Both Three Rivers Rec Locations. Tax Not Included. Cannot Combine With Any Other Offers.
REC $4.95 Full Gram Preroll
Valid 12/18/2018
Get a Full Gram 100% Bud Shake Preroll for $4.95 plus tax.
Valid at Both Three Rivers Rec Locations. Tax Not Included. Cannot Combine With Any Other Offers.
REC $17.50/g Shatter and Wax
Valid 12/18/2018
High Quality Shatter and Wax for $17.50 plus tax.
Valid at Both Three Rivers Rec Locations. Tax Not Included. Cannot Combine With Any Other Offers.
REC $20 Eighth
Valid 12/18/2018
Get Any "Blue Label" Eighth for $20 plus tax.
Valid at Both Three Rivers Rec Locations. Cannot Combine With Any Other Offers.
REC $114.95/8g Sugar Wax
Valid 12/18/2018
Get 8 Grams of High Quality Sugar Wax for $114.95 plus tax. Select Strains.
Valid at Both Three Rivers Rec Locations. Tax Not Included. Cannot Combine With Any Other Offers