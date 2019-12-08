49 products
Shiska Funk
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice cream #4
from Unknown Brand
23.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunburn
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guptilla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Brulee
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jillybean
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lee Roy Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lee Roy
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cindy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cindy White
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clutch Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.951 g
In-store only
Clutch wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.951 g
In-store only
Dabs Labs Shatter
from Dabs Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Dabs Labs Wax
from Dabs Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
El Sol
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
Evolution's Clear Disposable
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99300 mg
In-store only
Evolutionz Clear Cartridge 500mg
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99500 mg
In-store only
Evolutionz Clear Distillate 1G Syringe
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.951 g
In-store only
Yeti Farms Awesome Sauce
from Yeti Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.951 g
In-store only
N-Fuzed Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2.9910 mg
In-store only
N-Fuzed Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.95100 mg
In-store only
B's Treats 10mg Lollipop
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.9510 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch 100mg
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99100 mg
In-store only
CBD Pet Tincture 50:1 CBD:THC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.9950 mg
In-store only
Coda 100mg
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99100 mg
In-store only
Jade and Jane Cinnamon Crumb Bites 100mg
from Jade and Jane
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.95100 mg
In-store only
Keef Cola 10mg
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.9910 mg
In-store only
Koala Chocolate Bars
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.95100 mg
In-store only
Ripple: Balanced 5 1:1 CBD:THC
from Stillwater Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.9950 mg
In-store only
Ripple: Pure 10 100mg
from Stillwater Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99100 mg
In-store only
Ripple: Relief 20:1 CBD:THC
from Stillwater Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.995 mg
In-store only
Stratos 15:1 Tincture
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
Stratos Energy 1:1 Tincture
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.95each
In-store only
