I don't appreciate how it's States on the wall that the oil prices start at 8.50 But the cheapest ones are $12 and don't qualify for the discount of 20% off of everything in the store because it already has a deal. But, the deal for Friday says 20% off of all products in the store.

Dispensary said:

Sorry to hear you weren't happy with your experience at THC Barbur, Abudz. Our lowest price for shatter as of the time of your review is $8.33/g, though most of our Green Leaf Special shatter is indeed $10/g plus tax due to fluctuations in the extract market. Green Leaf Specials are deals we mark down to their lowest possible price every day in order to provide the best possible deal on that product to our customers regardless of the daily sale. As a result, we are unable to include those in any other discount (except 10% veterans discount). We apologize if this was unclear to you, but we do note "Not applicable with any other discounts/offers/Green Leaf Specials." on our Leafly, Website, and in-store signage to indicate this exception to our daily sales. Today's Herbal Choice thought that by spelling out Green Leaf Specials are excluded (on Leafly, Website and in-store) we would avoid any issues regarding any sale. If you have any suggestion as to how we can give better clarity that our Green Leaf items are already discounted to rock bottom everyday and therefore cannot be discounted further, we would appreciate your insight. Our goal is to present low priced options everyday for products that our guests want, not just on a sale day, without confusion. If you have any other questions or ideas on how to help make this exception any clearer in our online advertisements, our store manager Ariel would love to hear from you by email thcbarbur@gmail.com or by phone 503-208-3042. Thank you.