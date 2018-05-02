197 products
Extracts & Shatter Daze
Valid 2/5/2018
Every Saturday come in and get 20% off Extracts & Shatter. 30% OFF White Label.
Tax not included. Offer's cannot be combined. *Offers cannot be used on Green Leafed Items (Give us a call for current Green Leaf Items)
All Products
Candy Apple Kush
from Old Gold Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snoop Dawg
from Self Made Farms
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg
from Highland Provisions
27.02%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints
from Dutch Valley Farms
30.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
from Epic Flower (Oregon)
26.34%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem '91
from Orgrotech
32.76%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Orgrotech
30.59%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from JJ Farms
19.57%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost
from Cloud Cover Farms
30.47%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
rainbow dream
from Urban Pharms
25.06%
THC
0.23%
CBD
rainbow dream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Baby Yoda
from Orgrotech
28.82%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highway 30
from Orgrotech
29.38%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from River Road Farma
0.65%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Green Apple
from River Road Farma
0.74%
THC
19.62%
CBD
Sour Green Apple
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Fruit
from Pistil Pioneers
20.49%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Moon Fruit
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trunk Funk
from Unknown Brand
27.52%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Moonshine
from Pistil Pioneers
21.75%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Grapefruit Moonshine
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Adub
from Orgrotech
29.33%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Borg
from Unknown Brand
25.91%
THC
0.12%
CBD
The Borg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jamaican Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Siren Cannabis
24.94%
THC
0.07%
CBD
The Bizz
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Gold Duck
15.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridge by Buddies AK-47 .5G
from Buddies
69.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$22½ g
In-store only
Diamonds - HUSH - 1g Chem Sour Diesel - GLS
from HUSH
72.2mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Cartridge - BUDDIES - .5g Live Resin - AK-47
from Buddies
69.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$22½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - BEZEL - .5g Distillate - 1:1 Lemon Drop Haze
from Bezel
___
THC
___
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - BEZEL - .5g Distillate - 1:1 Durban Poison
from Bezel
___
THC
___
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Shatter - NW KIND - Critical Plus
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only
Cartridge - MOJAVE - 1g Live Resin - Purple Punch - GLS
from Mojave
___
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
Cartridge - ANGEL WINGS - .5g Disposable CBD - Jack Herer
from Angel
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - ANGEL WINGS - .5g Disposable CBD - Jager
from Angel
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Sticks Sugar Cookies Distillate Vape Cart 1G
from LTRMN
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
Cartridge - AIROPRO - .5g Live Resin - Sherbet
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - AIROPRO - .5g Live Flower - Kosher Punch
from Airopro
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
10:1 CBD Tincture by Dr Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
28.48mg
THC
309.65mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Cartridge - AIROPRO - .5g Live Resin - Quantum Kush
from Airopro
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - AIROPRO - .5g Live Resin - Forbidden Fruit
from Airopro
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Cartridge By Hush Mango 1G - GLS
from Halo/Hush
69.2mg
THC
3.5mg
CBD
Mango
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Hush - Diamonds - Chem 91 - GLS
from Halo/Hush
79.9mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sizzurp by Hush - White Grape 250mg - GLS
from HUSH
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$200.25 g
In-store only
12345