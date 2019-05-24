Hippiemom63
Fantastic people and clones!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Fantastic people and clones!
I absolutely love this place!! Amazing bud, budtenders, and prices! I would definitely recommend going here!
I have to say that Tokelahoma is the absolute best dispensary I have been to yet! All of their staff are friendly,kind & knowledgeable! They are always smiling & in good spirits! Their herb is above the rest! Thank you Tokelahoma!
Awesome shop with a great variety and super knowledgeable bud tenders. Will definitely go back!
Thank you so much for the review! We hope to see you again soon!
Great visit, the flower is top shelf. Tried the Lemon Sour Diesel and it was great.
Thank you so much for the review! We hope to see you again soon! Stop by happy hours from 10a-12p and 9p-10p and get 15% off your purchase! We're glad you enjoyed our service!
I've been to a ton of dispensaries and this is by far my favorite. The staff were friendly, knowledgeable, and kind. Will become my go-to.
Thank you for the review! We're happy that you enjoyed our store! Stop by and see us soon and don't miss out on out happy hour deals from 10a-12p and 9p-10p!
Nice ,clean,friendly atmosphere. Staff is knowledgeable, helpful .I am never disappointed with flower or anything else from this store! Come see them!
Thank you for the review! We're happy that you enjoyed our store! Hope to see you again soon! Don't forget about our happy hours for more deals!
They are always helpful and knowledgeable and they have some of the best products in town.
Thank you for the review! We're happy that you enjoyed our store! Hope to see you again soon! Stop by during happy hours for more deals!
was great , low tier flower was good.
Thank you for the review! We're happy that you enjoyed our store! Hope to see you again soon!
All around, a wonderful establishment. Awesome assortment of edibles. What stood out to myself, was the pressed thc tablets.
Thank you for the review! We're glad you liked Tokelahoma's Finest! Hope to see you soon!