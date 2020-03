Mtsuperman420 on March 18, 2020

They have some good strains but of course that is if they ever have any in the shops due to an obvious inventory problem that they cant seem to fix. It seems for the last year I have beenforced to settle for a product that I dont really want but have no other choice unless i switch providers and since it is renewal time its time to switch. They have 9 locations but i dont have time to drive all over the state of Montana just to get my beds!