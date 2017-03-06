BudNinja710 on November 17, 2019

Have been here plenty of times, although recently prices don't reflect the quality. It used to be A+ stuff here and now not so much. Percentages are not correctly advertised, and they will not inform you it's incorrectly advertised either. But my most recent visit will be the reason I will not go back and will do my best to talk others into going elsewhere! While there just to get afew grams met s girl wearing a bandana with blue? Hair. She was very dismissive about my presence, not wanting to talk or gave one word answers, at the end of the transaction I asked why she doesn't smile or seem very friendly. She gave a half ass grin and told me have a good day. I mentioned to her I will take my business elsewhere next time and she had no care in the world. I was very polite said thank you and please, asked how her day was when I walked in and she said "need to see your ID for a second". Politly handed it to her and she says "what do you want?" Customer service and pricing/incorrectly labeled percentages the reason I will not return. Hope this helps others!