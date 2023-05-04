Toy Town Health Care
Toy Town Health Care
Hello, Thanks for checking us out! We are a speakeasy inspired recreational dispensary located at 463 Maple St. in Winchendon, MA 01475! We pride ourselves on our customer satisfaction, and creating the best expierence for everyone! Whether you know what your looking for or have no clue where to start, we've got you covered!
Get a 1G Banana Krumble Preroll with purchase of an Ocean Breeze 8th! Take advantage of these deal while supplies last and choose from Ocean Breezes premium craft strains such as, Blueberry Muffin, 8th Star, Axel Grease, and Purple Pineapple Express!
Mix and Match all Cheeba Chew products, 2 for $42, 4 for $84. Take advantage while supplies last!
All prices are prior to tax
Mix and match any two 8ths for $80, choose between Runtz S1, Platnium Garlic, Garlic Mints, and Chemdawg! This bundle deal can be taken advantage of 4 times per cart, pricing prior to tax is, 2 for $80, 4 for $160, 6 for $240, or 8 for $320