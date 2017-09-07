GypsyMama89
I had sweet Lainie... she helped me find a great indica wax! I truly recommend this place every time! xoxo
4.7
10 reviews
Manager was extremely rude when I tried to point out and issue with their online menu.
Nice shop and friendly staff! Gave only 4 stars for quality because when I opened my bag and one of the strain's THC percentages didn't match what the sign in the store or their website said. Great shop overall though, will definitely be back!
Love this place best prices anywhere! Best strands hands down. Go jazzy
Trees is definitely my go to dispensary. They have so many different products that you’ll easily find what you want or try something new. The prices are really good as well, so many friendly people and overall it’s just a really nice and welcoming atmosphere.
Drew was my budtender, knowledgeable and professional,had genuine intrest in effects from strains that help with PTSD. 5 from this HPC med card holder.
Great product and service
The Littleton location has the best customer service of any store I shop at. That's all stores, not just dispensaries. I've been a loyal customer for years, you just can't beat their member deals.
The staff are great, great selection and reasonably priced.
Knowledgable, friendly, staff. Speedy service. Great music. Great dispensary.