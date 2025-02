First time customer. I LOVE THIS PLACE!! The prices are great and the sales are phenomenal. The product, WOW!! Superior product, the distillate is top shelf and the flower is so smooth. They have so many strains!! They are so helpful!! I am a BIG Trulieve fan and I will be back. They really helped me, they explained product i wasn't clear about. They really took the time and I appreciate that. I think about my elderly Mom visiting a place like this and how she would do and this place would be excellent. Thank you guys and thank you for having such a HUGE selection!! Not just sativas!! Thank you Trulieve!!