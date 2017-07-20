sstackpole7390 on November 6, 2019

Awesome store and amazing staff! I have Crohn’s disease and use medical cannabis to help with my symptoms. I came into Trulieve for the first time with no expectations and WOW was I blown away! The staff, Olivia, Trevor, Jessie and Jerry were friendly, professional, knowledgeable and took care of my every needs! I purchased the LA Confidential flower and a couple pre rolls. Thoroughly loved the LA Confidential as the strains effects tend to help with stomach cramps. The pre-rolls were a little disappointing, only cuz the flower wasn’t dry enough and would make the pre roll wet and hard to pull, so I put it in a bowl to smoke the rest of it. They have so much product here! One of the only shops in the state to carry good flower, consistently. I’ve been back a few times for the flower and each time, I’m just amazed at the staff! I can’t wait to try some of their concentrates next!