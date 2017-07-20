Allisnwndrlnd
Love their products and service.
We love your feedback! Hope to see you soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Love their products and service.
We love your feedback! Hope to see you soon!
Awesome store and amazing staff! I have Crohn’s disease and use medical cannabis to help with my symptoms. I came into Trulieve for the first time with no expectations and WOW was I blown away! The staff, Olivia, Trevor, Jessie and Jerry were friendly, professional, knowledgeable and took care of my every needs! I purchased the LA Confidential flower and a couple pre rolls. Thoroughly loved the LA Confidential as the strains effects tend to help with stomach cramps. The pre-rolls were a little disappointing, only cuz the flower wasn’t dry enough and would make the pre roll wet and hard to pull, so I put it in a bowl to smoke the rest of it. They have so much product here! One of the only shops in the state to carry good flower, consistently. I’ve been back a few times for the flower and each time, I’m just amazed at the staff! I can’t wait to try some of their concentrates next!
We sincerely appreciate the time and compassion you took to write to us. Thank you so much for the kind words and we hope to see you back soon!
They're there for their paycheck and they can't even do their job accurately. Horrible service.
Everyone is very knowledgeable and help you with all your questions, they also don’t hesitate to ask one another or look information up so they don’t give you wrong information. Very helpful, & the quality in products by far the best around. Only place I’ll shop.
Excellent to hear! Thanks for the review Sunshinetrippy!
The lowest prices the highest quality oil ive ever have in my life nicest staff very polite and friendly ive looked at other dispensarys and there is no comparison to Trualive prices and quality of all there products im a very happy ☺ medical marijuana patient i stay stoned I and stay shopping at trualive i go there almost everyday ☺
Your feedback is marvelous, Nick! We sincerely appreciate the kind words and we hope to provide the same quality service in the near future!
Everything about this place is great, excellent service and fire product, thanks Trulieve.
Thank you Dval954! We appreciate your feedback!
I've been doing my main shopping here for the past year plus. I like that the strains are identified. Flower is finally available in Florida and what I find hard to understand is why 3.5 grams in a plastic pouch costs the same as 3.5 grams with all that packaging in the ceramic cups?
Thanks for the feedback Pier! We have tried to keep our prices industry competitive from the beginning for our patients.
I like Trulieve much better than Curaleaf because… Trulieve labels the products with cdb, thc, % vs Curaleaf no label just as orange or pineapple Trulieve labels the products with indica or sativa vs Curaleaf no label just as orange or pineapple Trulieve vape pods = quality Flower vs stems and leaf for the other Trulieve is quality winner in my book
Thank you for taking the time to review us!
Some really cool and knowledgeable staff members and some not. Great products, priced a little high for average guy
Thanks for the feedback, Philly!
Very friendly knowledgeable staff, who will go out of there way to make sure you’re happy with your purchases. Yes, I could seek out new dispensaries for 10% off, but I’ll spend that extra couple bucks to shop Trulieve St. Pete. Also, a shout out to Emily Wood! I’ve learned a lot about mmj through her posts and responses to others.
Thank you for this stellar review! We believe excellent customer service is key to what we do. Thanks for being a Truliever!