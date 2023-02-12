144 Reviews of Twisted Roo - Noble
e........b
February 12, 2023
Been my go to for a couple of years now. They take care of this disabled vet very well. Always have great recommendations and consistent quality. And great quality cheap weed. Because sometimes you don’t need a trip to the clouds, you just need a little chill. Best plant meds in town. ✌🏼🌱🚫💊
R........n
November 17, 2023
Helpful staff, thank you folks.
M........6
September 15, 2022
We love The Roo! we come in every Friday with our kids. They get to play plinko and then the friendly staff help us make our selection while the kids play with sweet Marley. Couldnt say enough great things about Twisted Roo. Stay High and Highdrated!!🌬
x........g
January 3, 2023
Normally love twisted roo but what’s the point in having an online menu if you’re gonna post the stuff you’re out of. Menu was updated 3 minutes before I went up there and still only had one thing they showed online.
j........k
March 25, 2022
The Staff and Selection have been nothing but Grade A every time I have walked through the door ... Just a Great Experience Highly Suggest You Check Out TWISTED ROO !!!! Jeremiah Scott
H........a
September 24, 2020
This is my new favorite dispensary. I will not go any place else! Everything from the products to the customer service is on point. All the budtenders are very knowledgeable and I love that they treat products like they are made for medical use and not recreational use. I hate when I go into a dispensary and feel rushed or when I go into a dispensary and the budtenders don't really care why I am there. This place is not like those dispensaries. My budtender recommended some Granddaddy Purple flower that helped me sleep like a baby! Rose Rock seems like they will go above and beyond for the patients. I am relieved that I found such a great dispensary!
O........m
February 14, 2019
I cannot say enough good things about the Noble Peak! Not only do they have the best quality stuff but everyone there is so amazing. I was having a very hard time after losing a family member, so I went in and the owner, his adorable daughter and amazing staff went out of their way to help me, not only get what I needed but to cheer me up. The owner grabbed a Peak shirt and said to the lady next to me in line, "Isn't this shirt awesome, wouldn't you love to have it" which she replied "Oh yes" he laughed and said "too bad its hers" handed the shirt to me and after I started laughing he smiled and told the lady he was gonna give her a shirt as well he just had to try and cheer me up and make me smile! Just super people and top shelf bud!
D........9
January 6, 2022
Found this place once I moved to Noble and it’s my #1 store. Great vibes and friendly staff.
M........1
March 17, 2021
wonderful selection, prices, atmosphere and knowledgeable budtenders
7........1
September 24, 2020
This dispensary is amazing! Fun and welcoming people and their selection of products is great! They said that they have a budtender who rolls all their Prerolls and I bought 4 different ones and they were some of the beat Prerolls I have ever bought! Customer service is couldn't get any better and it's a plus that they also have a reward points system! I think I might have found a new favorite dispensary.
T........R
January 5, 2019
Shout out to the J-Man, very nice staff fast and knowledgeable about medical marijuana, they helped me find strains for insomnia and pain; i haven't been going to any other place after i found The Peak. Definitely the best place to go.
Dispensary response:
Thank You!
January 24, 2019
A........5
December 10, 2019
I went back in November to purchase edibles, because I’d had previous good experience with this location. I bought a slew of cake pops on sale, such a great price I asked what was wrong with them in jest. I didn’t get an answer then, but I’ll tell you why now. Their expiration date was back in September. (I couldn’t read it till I was back home with my glasses. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d need to look for past due dates in a dispensary.) I ate one back when I bought them and it tasted off. I figured I just didn’t like the flavor variety. Fast forward to the next time I gave it a go with 3 other flavors. Everything was spoiled, off, rancid, fermented, something was super wrong with them. (This is when I went searching for my glasses and the ingredient list and for any reason to explain WTF.) I’m super sad. This shouldn’t be acceptable to sell 2 month post expiration date edibles. I’m sick to my stomach. This on top of the new “reusable bag” policy that charges you doubling amounts for each time you don’t bring theirs back. I was already hesitant to go back because of this marketing scheme (I don’t want a bag...ever. Much less do I want to be forced to buy one each visit.) Now with the clear drop in quality of product and attention to detail...I don’t think I’ll have reason to go in other than to say hello to some awesome people.
A........n
February 17, 2020
You CANNOT go wrong purchasing your meds from here, they have top notch quality and some of the best staff you'll find.
K........s
October 7, 2019
I hella much like this spot!! The staff is friendly, helpful, & knowledgeable. They have a great selection of product. The store is clean, well lit, easy to shop for what you want or didn't know you wanted til you walked-in!! When busy, they have refreshments while you wait!! COME CHECK OUT THE PEAK in the big city of Noble!!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much!! Feel free to stop by anytime to chat and enjoy refreshments, or quickly pick-up the medicine you need and go! Either way we're here for you!
October 24, 2019
a........3
July 18, 2021
I absolutely love this place! Amazing service, options, deals and the owners are fantastic!
D........7
June 18, 2019
People who care about their clients! They know the meaning of ‘Medical Marijuana Dispensary’ and they respect your choice to treat your conditions with natural medicine. They care about what they have to offer, they want only the best for their clients! Bud tenders live and breathe this stuff daily. If they don’t know an answer, they tell you and find the answer, this is personal care like you’ve never experienced, get to know your bud tender, they are a wealth of knowledge! We honestly have visited numerous dispensary’s since moving to Oklahoma, we felt at home at The Peak in Noble more than any other place. Highly recommended for your health and pleasure.
s........h
April 4, 2020
I finally found my go-to dispensary after having my card for about a month now. Everything here is super great from the flower, to the cartridges, to the budtenders. Everyone is down to earth and super friendly, and knowledgeable. Shout out to Josie! thank you everything stay rad 🤙🏻
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the awesome feedback, We will let Josie know! She's the best of the best.
June 3, 2020
G........2
February 7, 2019
Love this place! Worth the drive. Great Daily specials! larger selection everytime we go in best price on prerolls I've seen. Bogo prerolls is an amazing deal. Largest selection on cartridges I've seen. Great selection of edibles and topicals. amazing customer service! owners great all the staff are extremely knowledgeable.
Dispensary response:
We appreciate your comment and making the drive to see us for your medicine!!
February 8, 2019
k........0
January 31, 2021
I absolutely love Rose Rock!!! Home sweet home! All of the staff is absolutely phenomenal!!!
S........1
August 30, 2019
Each time I have gone to this dispensary, the employees have always been extremely helpful and polite. They have a broad range of products. I have yet to be disappointed! They frequently run good deals as well.
K........n
August 25, 2020
I love this place! Very friendly a range of products and knowledgeable about each! It’sa must visit store, with daily deals.
D........D
July 21, 2019
So, this place has earned my first negative review ever. My first experience here was really good I bought sour d from the bottom shelf that honestly was great! The woman the first time was extremely nice! The store was clean, stocked & has a nice atmosphere. Which prompted me to go in a 2nd time... this 2nd time I went back the bud tender wasn’t as nice, was in a hurry, asked what kind of stuff I liked & I told him, he recommended the chem dog also on the bottom shelf. This chem dog is the first time in my ENTIRE life I have ever felt I waisted my money at a dispensary! I’ve boughten better stress! I’ve shopped dispensary in all California, Colorado & Oklahoma & have never been unhappy before like this. You would catch more healing from a menthol then this chem dog. It is absolutely a failed crop, money waisted, lesson learned.
C........e
March 18, 2019
I cannot say enough good things about the staff and product at Peak. At this point each bud tender knows what I need before I do! The owners are wonderful and you can tell that they truly care about the welfare of patients. Daily deals, assortment of different products and a customer rewards program for every dollar spent. Listen stop reading and just go! Happy smoking!
K........2
January 6, 2019
I’m new to the Mj world, and this place was a nice introduction. The staff was very helpful and non-judgmental.
Dispensary response:
Thank You!!
January 24, 2019