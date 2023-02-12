I went back in November to purchase edibles, because I’d had previous good experience with this location. I bought a slew of cake pops on sale, such a great price I asked what was wrong with them in jest. I didn’t get an answer then, but I’ll tell you why now. Their expiration date was back in September. (I couldn’t read it till I was back home with my glasses. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d need to look for past due dates in a dispensary.) I ate one back when I bought them and it tasted off. I figured I just didn’t like the flavor variety. Fast forward to the next time I gave it a go with 3 other flavors. Everything was spoiled, off, rancid, fermented, something was super wrong with them. (This is when I went searching for my glasses and the ingredient list and for any reason to explain WTF.) I’m super sad. This shouldn’t be acceptable to sell 2 month post expiration date edibles. I’m sick to my stomach. This on top of the new “reusable bag” policy that charges you doubling amounts for each time you don’t bring theirs back. I was already hesitant to go back because of this marketing scheme (I don’t want a bag...ever. Much less do I want to be forced to buy one each visit.) Now with the clear drop in quality of product and attention to detail...I don’t think I’ll have reason to go in other than to say hello to some awesome people.