We offer a premium medical marijuana dispensary experience in Noble that utilizes custom in-house technology tailored to help you find the perfect cannabis products for your specific needs. All of our medicinal marijuana products are Oklahoma grown & cultivated. We only offer completely organic and pesticide-free medical marijuana that has been batch tested to promote health and wellness. Our mission is to be an information hub for all of our patients, increasing awareness and smart-decision making when it comes to purchasing medical marijuana and in Oklahoma. Our product includes 80+ different strains of flower, Vape Cartridges, Edibles, Concentrates, Lifestyle, and beauty products! We are located in the plaza behind 7/11 in Noble, Oklahoma.