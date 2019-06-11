Follow
Pickup available
Ultra Health - Clayton
Pickup available
575-374-5914
Medible Monday & Thursday
Valid 6/24/2019
All in stock medibles are $3 off original price
Available on Monday and Thursday ONLY. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.
$10 Gram Days
Valid 6/22/2019
All UH flower strains in stock are $10 per gram
Available on Friday and Saturday ONLY. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.
Wax Weekend
Valid 6/22/2019
All UH wax and cartridges in stock are $5 off the original price
Available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ONLY. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.
Pre-Roll Sunday
Valid 6/23/2019
All UH pre-rolls in stock are $9 each.
Available on Sunday ONLY. Not all strains are available in pre-roll. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.