twobitstattoo on November 1, 2017

I really enjoy the atmosphere at this particular dispensary. being that Ultra health is such a large company it's nice to still have the small-town vibe and small-town business feel in the Silver City New Mexico Ultra health. I have a friend, April, who works at the dispensary she is a great person, very caring in her personal life and that carries through in her customer service. Additionally the manager Kyle seems like a really smart and friendly guy. very knowledgeable and seems really eager to take care of the business end his customers clients and patients. I've only been to a handful of dispensaries myself, but I really enjoy the ultra Health dispensaries. This one is no different. a great Shop with a great crew. if you're in Silver City make sure to stop in at the Silver City Ultra health and then drive down the street to Hubbard and find Forrest's Pizza. Best pie in the Southwest. You're welcome.