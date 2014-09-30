Promotions
All day, strain and size may very. Stop in and ask your budtender or call ahead!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Ike is at it again, our lowest ounce price is even lower!
1 ounce is the legal limit
Rogue Raven Vape Cartridges have been reduced to only $34!! .5g of quality oil in both flavored or unflavored cartridges.
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
$99 ounces and $59 halves will be back in stock early this evening, so stop in and stock up for 2016!!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
UNLIMITED ALL WEEKEND LONG! $5 Joints $5 Edibles $6 Grams $99 Ounces!!!!!!!!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
An example of our insane new prices: Uncle Ike Family Stash Indica, Sativa and Hybrid - $12 for 1 gram, $23 for 2, $39 for 3.5, $140 for 14g and $266 for an ounce. Come down and see how we made Ike's even better!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
We have lowered our prices once again! We have lowered pricing on edibles and flower effective today. We have also added more registers! No long lines, no rush, great prices and a killer vibe. Open latest in state, 11:45 pm 7 days a week!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Head in for $7 grams all weekend long!!!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
$5 edibles everyday, $129 ounces and $7 grams starting tomorrow! Open latest in Seattle, 11:45pm. Everyday Specials: 10% off entire order for all Veterens 10% off entire order for all medical RX customers 10% off a regular item for wearing Uncle Ike gear!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Uncle Ike's has the lowest prices in Seattle. Please see our menu for latest specials and prices: http://uncleikespotshop.com/menu
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Seattle's Favorite Uncle now has our very own branded flower! Check out Papa Saul's Sativa, Cousin Hazel's Hybrid and Mama Ida's Indica starting at only $12 / g! Potent and flavorful, we picked the best just for you!
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.