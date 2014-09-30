Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

$5, $6 and $7 grams! Valid now All day, strain and size may very. Stop in and ask your budtender or call ahead! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

$99 Ounces dropped to $95 Valid now Ike is at it again, our lowest ounce price is even lower! 1 ounce is the legal limit

Rogue Raven Vapes Valid now Rogue Raven Vape Cartridges have been reduced to only $34!! .5g of quality oil in both flavored or unflavored cartridges. This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

It's back! $99 Ounces! Valid now $99 ounces and $59 halves will be back in stock early this evening, so stop in and stock up for 2016!! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Green Friday @ Ike's Valid now UNLIMITED ALL WEEKEND LONG! $5 Joints $5 Edibles $6 Grams $99 Ounces!!!!!!!! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Ike's Family Flower Valid now An example of our insane new prices: Uncle Ike Family Stash Indica, Sativa and Hybrid - $12 for 1 gram, $23 for 2, $39 for 3.5, $140 for 14g and $266 for an ounce. Come down and see how we made Ike's even better! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

SLASHED Prices & More! Valid now We have lowered our prices once again! We have lowered pricing on edibles and flower effective today. We have also added more registers! No long lines, no rush, great prices and a killer vibe. Open latest in state, 11:45 pm 7 days a week! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

$7 grams!! Valid now Head in for $7 grams all weekend long!!! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

No-one beats Uncle Ike! Valid now $5 edibles everyday, $129 ounces and $7 grams starting tomorrow! Open latest in Seattle, 11:45pm. Everyday Specials: 10% off entire order for all Veterens 10% off entire order for all medical RX customers 10% off a regular item for wearing Uncle Ike gear! This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Lowest Prices Valid now Uncle Ike's has the lowest prices in Seattle. Please see our menu for latest specials and prices: http://uncleikespotshop.com/menu This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.