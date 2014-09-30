Hvlimv
I’m a loyal customer to this specific uncle Ike’s branch! There’s not a time I doubted them and I’ve always walked out satisfied. I recommend Madison’s services to anyone. He’s truly a good one. Stay baked guys🤧♥️
4.1
10 reviews
got what need
Uncle Ike's is the only retailer giving consumers more testing than is required that I'm aware of in Seattle. It's a small space with a lot of strains, not really anything fancy tbh but that is offset by the huge selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, topical medicine as well as the landmark glass shop. Don't try to drive there during heavy shopping hours, you might be circling for parking. Pre-order to save time and 5%.
👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
I've been going to this store since it first opened. It seems the quality has went down. I brought a random pack of pre rolls and honestly the look and smell of it , has me questing if it's even really weed. Maybe it's my fault for shopping off their budget friendly menu but I dont think these Larry's Joints - Maui waui sativa things should be sold anywhere . I have never tasted something so bad , nor has any weed ever made me so nauseous. Lesson learned for sure. It was gross .
Friendly and great specials all the time
Wasted 30 minutes of my life at this store last night. I waited in line forever, and then was hit with disappointment after disappointment once I got to the counter. The budtender seemed annoyed that I asked him questions about some of the products, and even more annoyed when I told him I only had a credit card and didn't want to use some sketchy app to pay. Not cool...
The bud tender Krystal has been extremely rude on multiple visits. Acts like she is in a huge rush and seems intensely irritated that she even has to help you. Very loud and very short with her answers. Makes me feel unwelcome and uncomfortable 😢
Friendly staff, great selection and prices. I purchased an 1/8th for $15. Happy + Stoned = ME!
First spot my buddies took me in Seattle. Nice area. Selection was clean. I'd make visits when I'm in the area for sure.