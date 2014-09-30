Cupcake63 on September 9, 2018

I've been going to this store since it first opened. It seems the quality has went down. I brought a random pack of pre rolls and honestly the look and smell of it , has me questing if it's even really weed. Maybe it's my fault for shopping off their budget friendly menu but I dont think these Larry's Joints - Maui waui sativa things should be sold anywhere . I have never tasted something so bad , nor has any weed ever made me so nauseous. Lesson learned for sure. It was gross .