Noah was a wonderful guide, as I am a bit of a marijuana novice. He was incredibly knowledgeable. Noah made me feel at ease, and answered every question I had. He was patient and kind, with a fantastic attitude. This young man loves his job! I felt a bit overwhelmed when entering the store, due to the plethora of products options and delivery methods. Noah broke down my options, based on my needs, and made my shopping experience MUCH more enjoyable! I will be coming back, and I will ask to work with Noah again!