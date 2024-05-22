Urge NJ Cannabis Dispensary is a legal and fully licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary. Located at 941 Elizabeth Ave, in Elizabeth, NJ, we are just a 7 minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and Jersey Gardens Outlet Mall. Urge NJ Cannabis Dispensary was established in 2021 and after a long journey, officially opened our doors in April 2024. Urge is more than just a cannabis dispensary, it’s a product of our strong roots in Elizabeth, NJ. Founded by two lifelong residents of this vibrant community, our ties to Elizabeth are as deep as our dedication to delivering incredible customer service. Our journey kicked off with a dream to establish a space where both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers could feel welcomed, well informed, and valued. Located in the heart of Elizabeth, at 941 Elizabeth Ave, Urge goes beyond being just a business—it’s a community hub. As a leading cannabis dispensary, we pride ourselves on offering an extensive selection of premium cannabis products, including Pre-Rolls, Cannabis Flower, Edibles, and Vapes. Our expert staff is dedicated to providing personalized customer experiences, ensuring you find the perfect product to satisfy your needs. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious beginner, Urge has something for everyone.