Find cannabis dispensaries in Elizabeth, NJ
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, recreational and medical cannabis are legal in Elizabeth, NJ.
- Experts say licensed recreational dispensaries in Elizabeth will open in 2022.
- The only place to legally buy medical marijuana in Elizabeth, NJ is a medical marijuana dispensary.
- You will be able to get recreational weed at recreational dispensaries in Elizabeth, NJ after they open sometime in 2022.
- If you get caught with the legal amount of weed in Elizabeth (1 ounce), you are not breaking the law as long as you are 21 years old or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card.
- The only way to buy pot in Elizabeth is through a medical marijuana dispensary. Later in 2022, you will be able to buy pot from recreational dispensaries in Elizabeth.
No, you cannot ship cannabis from Elizabeth, NJ to an outside state. Cannabis grown in the state of New Jersey cannot cross state lines.