Wonderful customer service! Quality of the bud is never disappointing! This is my favorite dispensary and they have the best prices around and they know their stuff, I cant brag on them enough!
5.0
10 reviews
best shop in the world
Amazing customer service. I love their deals and customer loyalty program.
My first time here was great. The staff is friendly and the prices are the best I’ve found in the Tulsa area I will definitely be coming back here. The wedding cake was incredible.
Great products overall! This is definitely a place for you to call home! Best dispo in sapulpa by far!
Justin should win a budtender of the year award! He is a master of the craft!
I use this leafly pickup . It's so easy and saves you time. I don't go anywhere else the people that work here is so down to earth and makes you feel welcome. Thanks for helping and explaining things when needed. Justin is the sweetest man besides my husband. Lol Kathy Schooler .
My first visit here was awesome. The people were very nice and very knowledgeable. The store was very clean and looked nice. And the flower was amazing and so was the prices. I got Sunset Sherbet. I really enjoyed it. Thanks guys I will be shopping here again.
The best in town.
This place is the best huge selection of flower and other great medicines the staff is very knowledgeable and super cool