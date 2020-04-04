104 products
Sunny D $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Progressive Grow Labs
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$81 gram
Ethos Redbone $5.15 before tax.
from GLP
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
Mandarin Cookies $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Progressive Grow Labs
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
Chem Fire $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Twisted Rods
21%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
Trinity $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
16%
THC
2%
CBD
Trinity
Strain
$101 gram
Mac 1 $8.58 before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
23%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$101 gram
Dirty Taxi $8.58 before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
27%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$101 gram
Blueberry Pie $6.87 before tax.
from Twisted Rod Customs
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
Grape Ape $6.87 before tax.
from Cloudy Mornings
15%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$81 gram
Purple Punch $8.58 per gram before tax
from Redbird
22%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 gram
DSCP (Dark Star x Cherrie Pie) $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
21%
THC
2%
CBD
$101 gram
Headbanger $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$101 gram
Chem Fruit Funk $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
21%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
Grape Stomper $6.87 per gram before tax
from Redbird
12%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$81 gram
Zookies Extreme $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
16%
THC
1%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 gram
Chem De La Chem $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
21%
THC
0.81%
CBD
$101 gram
Zkittles $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Cloudy Mornings
15%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
Watermelon Sorbet (Skittles) $8.58 before tax.
from Redbird
15%
THC
2.13%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$101 gram
God Bud $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
21%
THC
2.39%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$101 gram
SuperGlu $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$101 gram
Triangle Mints $8.58 before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
22%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Triangle Mints
Strain
$101 gram
Blue Mango $5.15per gram before tax.
from Bud Ease
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) $8.58 per gram before tax
from Redbird
18%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$81 gram
Critica Kush $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Cloudy Mornings
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$81 gram
CBDutch Treat $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Cloudy Mornings
8%
THC
16%
CBD
$101 gram
Durban Poison $5.15 before tax.
from Bud Ease
14%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
Pans Dragon $6.87 per gram price before tax!
from Outland Agriculture
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
Lemon Banana Sherbert $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Redbird
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Banana Sherbet
Strain
$101 gram
Maui Wowie $5.15 per gram before tax.
from Bud Ease
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$61 gram
White Widow $8.58 plus tax!
from Outland Agriculture
21%
THC
2%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 gram
Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) $8.58 per gram before tax.
from Outland Agriculture
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$101 gram
Magic Melon $8.58 per gram before tax.
from M5 Farms, LLC
27%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$101 gram
Sunburn $5.15 per gram before tax
from Progressive Grow Labs
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunburn
Strain
$101 gram
Nurse Lily $8.58 plus tax!
from Outland Agriculture
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Nurse Lily
Strain
$101 gram
Pineapple Chunk $6.87 per gram price before tax!
from Outland Agriculture
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$81 gram
Northern Lights $8.58 plus tax!
from Outland Agriculture
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 gram
Original Glue $8.58 plus tax.
from Outland Agriculture
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 gram
Sour Diesel $6.87 per gram before tax.
from Bud Ease
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 gram
Gelato #33 $8.58 Before tax.
from Emerald Wholesale
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 gram
9lb Pound Hammer $6.87 before tax.
from Progressive Grow Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$81 gram
