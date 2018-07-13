neutral9milk on November 7, 2019

As a Reconnaissance Marine who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan, I received two disability ratings from the VA; one of which is PTSD. I have no experience with this type of medicine; I have no idea how to read the menu. Luckily, I developed a relationship with Mike who was instrumental in my rehabilitation not only with myself but also my wife and two kids. Mike is extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and detailed. He provides personalized service to me as an individual. I recommend anyone who visits the store to ask for Mike because he will give you the attention you need by listening and relating to you as a person rather than a transactional sale. Thanks Mike and see you next time!