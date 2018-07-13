FractalBlu
I love the people and the deals!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I love the people and the deals!
Best dispensary in the area!
As a Reconnaissance Marine who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan, I received two disability ratings from the VA; one of which is PTSD. I have no experience with this type of medicine; I have no idea how to read the menu. Luckily, I developed a relationship with Mike who was instrumental in my rehabilitation not only with myself but also my wife and two kids. Mike is extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and detailed. He provides personalized service to me as an individual. I recommend anyone who visits the store to ask for Mike because he will give you the attention you need by listening and relating to you as a person rather than a transactional sale. Thanks Mike and see you next time!
Had a great first visit. The crew was so nice and helpful. Linette helped me find just what I was looking for. Lovely sunny store and layout. A must visit if you are around Rockville!
This has quickly become my favorite dispensary, and there are a handful within a few miles. The staff are always so helpful and friendly andget you in and out pretty quickly. They have great specials and really good strains to choose from.
This place has become one of my favorites. They gave a great selection and good prices and specials. I have been to a few shops in this area and their customer service is by far the best. Very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. Faye has made me a return customer.
This location was clearly visible from the outside. A big sign greeted me when I searched for the new(to me) location. Katie welcomed me in with a warm smile at the lobby. Staff helped me print my certifications out, rare in most places. Also rare was a selection of products, normally sold out elsewhere. Close to the metro, lots of parking, very clean and organized. Was a real pleasure, stood out from the crowd, I recommend this location.
Fantastic medical dispensary; One of my 2 favorites. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. Easy to get into, plenty of parking. Thank you so much, Verilife!
Friendly staff Nice selection 420 710
Great place with great people to assist you with all your needs