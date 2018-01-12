226 products
Valid 12/1/2018 – 1/1/2021
First time patients receive 15% off | Military, Veterans, SSI, and Seniors (65+) patients receive 15% off daily | Come in on your birthday and get a pre-roll for only $.01 with any cannabis purchase!
Discount cannot be stacked or combined with other promotional offers. Offers only available while supplies last. Patients are advised to confirm availability with a Patient Care Representative before visiting.
All Products
Super Glu | 23.35% | Verano
from Verano
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Green Crack | 19.12% | Verano
from verano
19.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Candy Glue | 19.9% | Vireo
from Vireo Health
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pineapple Kush | 19.65% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
19.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Black Cherry Maduro | 11.7% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
11.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Maduro
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Larry OG | 22.27% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
22.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
GSC | 14.66% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
14.66%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies #8 | 20.21% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Blueberry Headband | 16.25% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
16.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
East Coast Sour Diesel | 22.8% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cookies N' Chem | 24.7% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies N' Chem
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Mimosa | 20.74% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Key Lime Cookies | 22.62% | Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Deadhead OG | 18.9% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Ghost Train Haze | 20.6% | Verano
from Verano
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
G Wagon | 23.69% | Verano
from verano
23.69%
THC
0%
CBD
G Wagon
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Afghani | 25.5% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Papayahuasca #13 | 19.04% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
19.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace | 22.64% | Verano
from Verano
22.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Gorilla Girl | 19.5% | Vireo
from Vireo Health
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Fluffhead | 20.8% | Rythm
from RYTHM
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Fluffhead
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Banana Cookies | 21.8% | Rythm
from RYTHM
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Triangle Reunion OG | 20.5% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies #2 | 23.66% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
23.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies #2
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies & Chem | 24% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pink Lemonade | 22.44% | Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Carolina |34.2% THC | Curio
from Curio Wellness
34.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Carolina
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Mystic #5 | 21.07% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Mystic #5
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Snow Monster | 29.7% | Strane
from Strane
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Bully Kush #9 | 22.02% | HMS
from HMS Health LLC
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Bully Kush #9
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cherry Punch | PRJ | 28.3% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
28.3%
THC
___
CBD
$7½ gram
$7½ gram
Pelirroja | 19.5% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pelirroja
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Northern Lights | 20.3% | Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake | 34.5% | Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
34.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
G6 | 25.44% | Verano
from verano
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Purple Punch | 26.9% | Curio
from Curio Wellness
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Tropical Sunset HTFSE/HCFSE | 88.73% | Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
88.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Wedding Cake Oil Dropper | 500mg | UKU
from UKU
79.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Orange FruitSnaX HTFSE/HCFSE | 1g
from Evermore Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
10:1 CBD RSO - Dr. Solomon's
from Dr. Solomon's
5.3%
THC
60%
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
123456