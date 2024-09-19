Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)
Logo for Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)
dispensary
Medical

Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

Leafly List Winner
East Syracuse, NY
287.6 miles away
179 products | Last updated:

Weed deals

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

About this dispensary

Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

Verilife is more than a cannabis dispensary—it’s a way to heal better, feel better and live better. At our local Liverpool, NY cannabis dispensary we have the finest cannabis in capsules, oral solutions, chewable tablets, and vapor form. All Verilife dispensaries have cannabis that is designed to work for everyone. Our East Syracuse dispensary is staffed with knowledgeable, compassionate, and engaged experts. From our medical cannabis products to our exceptional one-on-one customer care, we bring truth and transparency so you can live your highest quality of life.

Leafly member since 2015

Followers: 626
5841 Bridge St, East Syracuse, NY
License On NY list of Registered Organizations
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

Promotions at Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

Updates from Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

131 Reviews of Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)

4.4
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
