Leafly List Winner
About this dispensary
Verilife is more than a cannabis dispensary—it’s a way to heal better, feel better and live better. At our local Liverpool, NY cannabis dispensary we have the finest cannabis in capsules, oral solutions, chewable tablets, and vapor form. All Verilife dispensaries have cannabis that is designed to work for everyone. Our East Syracuse dispensary is staffed with knowledgeable, compassionate, and engaged experts. From our medical cannabis products to our exceptional one-on-one customer care, we bring truth and transparency so you can live your highest quality of life.
Leafly member since 2015
5841 Bridge St, East Syracuse, NY
License On NY list of Registered Organizations
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
- 2024 Leafly List Winner
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
131 Reviews of Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)
4.4
4.6
4.6
