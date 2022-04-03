dispensary
Verilife - East Syracuse (Med)
East Syracuse, NY
K........9
April 3, 2022
Listed one strain on a sale price online. Charged more than double upon arrival. Had to switch strains due to "marketing error". Bought five carts...four worked perfectly, one did not due to a bad coil. To prove the coil was bad, the employee made me try to smoke in the parking lot, despite watching me drive up to the business. Company would not exchange for exact same item despite bringing receipt, dispense info, and an untouched cart. Was told to buy their special battery to make the cart work and that is the error (I've used over 75 matter carts with my current 3 different batteries). However, they said if I do buy their special battery and it doesn't work, no refunds allowed and I'm on the hook for the cost. Don't shop here if you value customer service. Plenty of other options extremely close by...like within 2 mins of this location and they will make sure your product works. Unethical and immoral.
J........e
July 25, 2020
Verified Shopper
You guys have the best dispensary in the Syracuse Are, however that said... You guys have to do something about the prices. You put out new vapes that although the actual cartridge seems to pull better, the medicine is gobbled up as this is happening. What once lasted 3-4 days now is lasting 2, and that’s being generous. And $60 and eighth? That better be bud that won the Canibus cup, it’s not, and has no crystals. Do better please, for your prices and your patrons.
d........4
April 4, 2022
Don't use the website to shop - prices are not accurate. Really wish Verilife would get their act together...People need this medicine but they treat the business as if it's recreational. All for profit with no interest in helping others.
I........e
October 20, 2020
The employees seem to be pretty reputable. Everyone seems nice.. anyways, I think they made the carts from 1.0 to a .5 of a gram. (A while ago) And still charging $75. That’s insane. Doesn’t last as long. I also wish there were more options in terms of edibles. The chewable tablets are extremely bitter. And are gross quite frankly. The ground flower only comes in 3.5 grams and I’m not even sure if that’s accurate as I don’t have a scale.. I wish you could buy bigger quantities. This sucks for Immunocompromised patients like myself. Doing a pick up order is pointless also, they make you go in the back and sit down and wait just as you would if you walked in. I miss their Keurig machine that had but got rid of d/t covid. Always was a nice touch
p........9
August 19, 2021
Is is a very friendly environment, clean and tidy and welcome. And the employees are very kind and helpful as well.. but.. everyone who comes here has a card it’s the law we are here for a medication that helps us to everyday tasks, or some are in serious pain, I say this because the product you are paying for ex. a 85$ bottle of ground flower, shouldn’t be shake, shouldn’t be filled with stems, and most of all it shouldn’t be weak. It should do what its purpose is meant for. This people’s medication, I understand if some people need less potent medicine, but it should not cost over a hundred dollars to get a couple grams of decent ground flower. When in reality if someone is in serious pain and need they will find alternative methods of finding the medicine they need, legally or otherwise. And it’s sad bc it’s the whole point of having a license so that you don’t have to go through 3rd parties. Some price adjustments are definitely needed, I could understand 85$ for extra strength, but charging over 100$ for only a few grams is not right.
k........r
April 4, 2022
I understand this is a for-profit business, but this dispensary does not care one iota for medical patients. Very clear they got in to the space to profit on the recreational aspect of this once it opens up. Zero care for medical patients when they have an issue with their medicine. If you have an issue and you're a medical patient, they say good luck and do nothing to help. Could not recommend this place less. They will be great when they sell product like a liquor store, but if you're like me and am a medical patient go to a place that actually cares about you feeling well. If you buy medicine and it doesn't properly function you will not be recompensated for their error. Flower only from this company as they are dishonest.
c........9
April 4, 2022
Bought one of the vaporizer cartridges but the light keeps flashing on the battery. Other cartridges from other places have worked fine. I do not recommend trusting anything other than flower from this location. If you purchase faulty vape products they will not exchange for the same exact item, even if the product does not work. Nice staff, horrible service.
m........e
January 24, 2018
Really nice people, good selection of products, clean & safe location. Also don't have to make an appt - just walk in. Only wish they were open Sundays...
s........e
December 11, 2020
staff is extremely welcoming! friendly, attentive, everything you’d want from a hometown dispensary
t........o
September 28, 2019
Verified Shopper
I've been to numerous dispensaries across NYS since starting my MMJ journey, but Verilife is my favorite and is the one to which I keep coming back. It's conveniently located in Liverpool, NY, not far from I-81 and just outside the city of Syracuse. The lobby and waiting room are well-lit, clean, and comfortable. Verilife staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate folks. I've never walked out there feeling bad, and given that products cannot be consumed on premise, you know it's because of the people. If needed, they will patiently go through every aspect of their products with you as well as make suggestions, so you are comfortable and empowered to choose what is best for your health needs. I've done the math. Per mg of active ingredients, their matter. blue sativa cartridge for $50 is the best value per dollar for high THC vaporization medical cannabis products in NYS. I love that it is excipient-free and doesn't have MCT oil or other adulterants. It's not always in stock, so check back if you can't find it right away. The other blue cartridges are more potent and come in hybrid, indica, and sativa variations. They are a great value for the cost as well, but are more expensive than the $50 sativas. If you prefer other brands, they carry a variety of medical cannabis products from other NYS licensed producers.
d........o
August 26, 2020
Verified Shopper
Most of the customer service reps are very professional, but the manager is unfamiliar with the most basic of customer service skills. I had.an issue with a cartridge I purchased and after calling verilife was instructed to return it to the dispensary. I entered the store and was told to speak to the manager, she immediately was very defensive, rude and constantly interrupted me. I don’t have an issue with the products, but I do have a problem with that lack of common courtesy. Bye bye verilife; I’m on to another dispensary.
C........7
May 15, 2020
I feel like I'm walking into a friend's business when I go there everybody's so friendly and how can I forget their products are the best for quality and price.
t........n
September 3, 2019
Verified Shopper
best dispensary in cuse. great products. great staff. only compliant is that it seems like they are constantly out of stock with certain products (specifically the regular strength blue sativa/hybrid vapes!) - gave all 5 stars anyway because I love verilife/pharmacannis
D........t
October 11, 2019
Amazing service genuinely nice people who are concerned about your well being
M........5
December 8, 2020
Seems like everyone there knows their products, and what they recommend is usually a good pick.
A........4
November 30, 2020
Verified Shopper
The people are very friendly, the atmosphere of the place is great and the products are good!
M........h
December 31, 2021
The staff was friendly and knowledgeable. The place was absolutely immaculate. A limited, but great menu. I’d definitely recommend a visit, and I’ll certainly return.
r........y
December 22, 2022
Horrible dispensary filled with employees trained to trick you into spending as much as possible. First I called and asked if I can pay with debit card, of course they forgot to tell me there’s a 3$ fee because they have a screw the customer and profit at all costs mentality. Then when I get here (by bus btw because I don’t have a car and this satanic dispensary evilly,abruptly and callously ended delivery with no warning to the customers so I could get one last delivery and I’d never be in this mess) I ask ‘which 18% strains are on sale’ I buy 3 ounces of weed but when I check my receipt I find out the demonic people have scammed me into buying 1/2 an ounce of weed not on sale thus robbing of $90 with no fix as I am on the bus. Using their screw the customer hook them to our product mentality instead of righting their wrong they only gave me store credit instead of a refund so I now have to decide whether I want to let this scam dispensary rob me or make another 3 hour commute just to get 90$ worth of weed, lose lose situation for me but I didn’t know if you do not heed my warning and get your medical marijuana at med men instead you have only yourself to blame i rue the day I decided to take the bus to Verilife I was robbed 93$
C........n
August 18, 2018
This was my second visit since last year.This time they had a lot of New ways to take your medicine. Last time it was very limited so I didn’t go back. But now it’s my new favorite dispensary in Syracuse. The staff are all amazing and they have a Huge waiting room which is very nice and clean area for people to sit while their waiting. Also they have very good pricing and product is made out of great strains and Hybrids for every type of pain. I highly recommend this Dispensary!
A........l
September 3, 2018
Overall great place to visit for my medical needs!
b........o
October 24, 2021
Very clean, to the point of clinical. Service was fast ,efficient clinical. Friendly staff to the point of over jolity. Our provider was, I thought, a bit over bearing. He listened but I thought just to be "polite" not to really listen. Very high price. And, they did not carry what I really wanted.... Honestly I wa very dissapointed overall and will not be back
m........1
February 2, 2020
Beautiful modern decor, very comfortable waiting area (with free Keurig!). Incredibly accommodating staff from receptionist to consultant to pharmacist. Excellent product, with a straightforward and very fair pricing model. Very happy with my experience here.
J........1
June 30, 2018
First time at a dispensary. Clean, pleasant staff. Ok prices for ny. Felt very comfortable and welcome. I picked up some vape and sublinguals I’ll be returning for my next refill.
a........3
December 13, 2021
The brand “matter” is the stores personal brand of products. The flower is absolutely horrible. From a long time cannabis user, I can’t believe you guys sell that as medical marijuana. I’ve tried every strain of their whole flower, and have been not only dissapointed but grossed out. The smell and taste of the flower is awful. You can tell this whole operation is being neglected. Now you are trying to push only that brand and won’t carry whole flower from Curaleaf which is consistently great every time. Will be shopping at MedMen from now on. Prices are better too