Horrible dispensary filled with employees trained to trick you into spending as much as possible. First I called and asked if I can pay with debit card, of course they forgot to tell me there’s a 3$ fee because they have a screw the customer and profit at all costs mentality. Then when I get here (by bus btw because I don’t have a car and this satanic dispensary evilly,abruptly and callously ended delivery with no warning to the customers so I could get one last delivery and I’d never be in this mess) I ask ‘which 18% strains are on sale’ I buy 3 ounces of weed but when I check my receipt I find out the demonic people have scammed me into buying 1/2 an ounce of weed not on sale thus robbing of $90 with no fix as I am on the bus. Using their screw the customer hook them to our product mentality instead of righting their wrong they only gave me store credit instead of a refund so I now have to decide whether I want to let this scam dispensary rob me or make another 3 hour commute just to get 90$ worth of weed, lose lose situation for me but I didn’t know if you do not heed my warning and get your medical marijuana at med men instead you have only yourself to blame i rue the day I decided to take the bus to Verilife I was robbed 93$