BudHut has an amazing environment which is unfortunately ruined by their poor management and out-of-best-by-date drinks. After explaining to the tender (who was extremely kind and helpful) that the drink, which was 100 mg thc and $35/bottle, did nothing for me, he contacted management who would only allow him to give us 20% off a new purchase and did nothing about the old drink. We had purchased 2 for $70 and it’s just absolutely ridiculous that there was nothing more done or even an apology from a higher up. Super disappointed in this shop and we won’t be returning.