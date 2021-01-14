Welcome to Bud Hut, Kelso’s only recreational cannabis dispensary. Enjoy our wide selection of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. Our friendly budtenders are always more than happy to answer your questions and provide suggestions. Bud Hut Kelso is located just off I-5, on Talley Way, in the Industrial District. Stop in to say hey to our budtenders or check out our online menu for a list of products we have in stock. Unbeknownst to most Washingtonians, Kelso has a fascinating history. Pre-dating Vegas, we were once essentially a Sin City. In fact, in our early days, we were dubbed “Little Chicago” because of our numerous taverns and brothels catering to local loggers. Weekends were popular with loggers who would cruise into town from the surrounding area on the prowl for booze, women, and gambling. More recently, given our proximity to Mt. St. Helens, only 24 miles away, Kelso residents felt the full shock wave produced by the 1980 volcano eruption. Kelso also has three rivers running through it, the Columbia, Cowlitz and Coweeman. The rivers once formed important trade and transportation routes between Portland, Oregon and Puget Sound. For use by persons 21 and over only