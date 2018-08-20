Rockrs04
This place is amazing! Best product I’ve had so far. People are amazing.
4.9
10 reviews
Everyone here is super helpful and the staff just made it an overall great experience. My new favorite place!
Vibes is awesome!! Love the staff, super fun group! Great quality buds and super killer deals. Huge selection as well! I travel further just to come here 👍🏻
All around great place. Wide variety of concentrates with good quality around all different price points. Everything is priced out the door which I love and you will never be paying more than around 180 an oz for their best quality trees that they get from Kind love and other great growers. Highly recommend these guys. Super new place so they always hook it up as good as possible.
I'm very loyal to my usual spot, to the point of exclusivity. I like the staff and their prices have been unrivaled in this area since they opened. Then I saw some of the specials (and overall pricing) Vibes had to offer e.g. Various 1/2 Oz flower strains are $45, OTD. All menu prices, are the actual prices, tax included. the OTD prices, tax included. I had the pleasure of being helped by Coleman, who I suspect is the owner (or Manager), who patiently helped me navigate and select from the plethora of his "value" priced concentrates. I also purchased an 1/8th of Alien Rocks and picked his brain about rigs, prices, etc for a while longer before leaving, having spent under $40. If not already evident, I'm cheap, so I left happy. However, I do not want to do the injustice of branding Vibes as a budget dispensary. Their selection is massive and Coleman hasn't neglected the connoisseurs on the way to making the cheapskates happy. The selection of high-end concentrates, beverages and edibles available is mindblowing, same with the flower selection. Finally, if you ballin' so uncontrollably that you struggle to keep it real, Coleman won't tell anyone that he rolled the $10 blunts you were too extra to roll yourself.
Quality: Very good quality at a very reasonable price. Their flower is dense, tasty, and aromatic. I tried their Whit Widow, OG Kush, and Apple Sherbet. All of which I would highly recommend. I will say I did have one seed in my Apple Sherbet but only one. The flower was well cured. Wasn't dry and wasn't too moist. Service: The flower and edible selection is good, but the service is the real draw to this place for me. The first time I stopped in I was helped by Dante and my fiancé was helped by Marcello. Both those guys were very helpful with the products they had and beyond that. When made aware we were visiting the area Dante and Marcello gave us recommendations on what places we should visit as well as just having friendly conversation. The second time we came back we were helped by two woman one was the manager I believe here name was Melanie and I completely forgot the other ladies name. But they too were super helpful and friendly. They were still in soft open when we visited in early September and they weren't busy. So again my fiancé and I had about a half hour conversation with the two of them as well. Atmosphere: The atmosphere was nice. More energizing than relaxing. Well lit white walls with heady art painted on them. Very clean to boot.
Came all the way from Kentucky went to multiple dispensaries and by far Vibes was my favorite. Awesome selection awesome prices and awesome staff! Manager Coleman really knew his stuff and knew how to keep those customers coming back! 5/5!
Found this place on a whim shortly after they first opened. Within the last 2 months, I have visited several times and not once have I ever been disappointed. The staff is amazing and has always made me feel like more of a friend than a customer. The inventory is incredible, and they definitely have the biggest selection of edibles I’ve seen. I have extremely sensitive preferences on what types of strains I like, and I’ve never been disappointed with any of the recommendations they’ve given me. I will not go anywhere else!
I purchased the "incredible extract" 710mg Durban Poison cartridge for a 510 battery. This brand offers a great taste, high, quantity, and priced right relative to others. I searched about 10 dispensaries in the Denver metro and this was the only place that actually had this particular strain I was looking for. It was my first time there and after I'm done writing this first review ever I will be heading back to Vibes to restock. The employees are knowledgeable and courteous. The selection they have is large and in charge, top shelf. Do yourself a favor and go see for yourself. Also this place is about a month old now as of today 9/18. Thanks Vibes crew!
excellent service and very friendly bud tenders.