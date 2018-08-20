Dillon-70337 on November 6, 2018

Quality: Very good quality at a very reasonable price. Their flower is dense, tasty, and aromatic. I tried their Whit Widow, OG Kush, and Apple Sherbet. All of which I would highly recommend. I will say I did have one seed in my Apple Sherbet but only one. The flower was well cured. Wasn't dry and wasn't too moist. Service: The flower and edible selection is good, but the service is the real draw to this place for me. The first time I stopped in I was helped by Dante and my fiancé was helped by Marcello. Both those guys were very helpful with the products they had and beyond that. When made aware we were visiting the area Dante and Marcello gave us recommendations on what places we should visit as well as just having friendly conversation. The second time we came back we were helped by two woman one was the manager I believe here name was Melanie and I completely forgot the other ladies name. But they too were super helpful and friendly. They were still in soft open when we visited in early September and they weren't busy. So again my fiancé and I had about a half hour conversation with the two of them as well. Atmosphere: The atmosphere was nice. More energizing than relaxing. Well lit white walls with heady art painted on them. Very clean to boot.