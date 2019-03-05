Aspafford
poor customer service. Eddie shows no hospitality or customer service skills answering phones.
4.1
8 reviews
I’m a huge fan on both the Tikun and Stanley Brothers lines and love the Vidacann vape pens. Love the discounts. Always a pleasant experience at all the Vidacann locations.
We love seeing this! Thanks for the wonderful review.
Was a huge fan of Vida Cann especially the Tikun product, best vape carts going. However the last four carts I’ve bought have broken along with the battery. The bottom of the cart gets inside of the battery. I complained and they wouldn’t refund or give me a new cart so I’m out $180
Thanks for your feedback! Any and all product concerns are handled at store level. For any other product concerns, please contact info@vidacann.com.
Nice!
Thanks for your wonderful review!
Good clean healthy environment great staff spectacular first time patient discount quality products good points system very well staffed showed up at 10am store was empty literally no one there obviously a hidden gem good solid discounts on certain days strong potency
We're thrilled we could provide you with excellent product and service! Thanks for your review.
Great experience.
We love to see this! Thanks for the review!
Love love love VidaCann. Their quality is by far the best in Florida. Love they grow all organic, everything is strain specific down the the capsules (a rarity). Really awesome and helpful staff who are extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Best first time discount in the state! Try the PCK or Duct Tape flower, Tikun Alaska Vapes or any of their amazing products. HIGH-LY recommend!
Thanks for the recommendation! We're thrilled we provide you with excellent products and service. Come back to see us!
Only the second dispensary I’ve visited in Florida but it was the first where the budtender was knowledgeable about the products. Very happy to learn that they use strain specific terps in their carts. The flower I went for is excellent quality. The prices were on par with other area dispensaries. Will definitely return here
Hi there! We're glad we could provide excellent service and Cannabis knowledge. Thanks for your review!