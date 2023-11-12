This dispensary boasts a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff members. The building itself creates an inviting atmosphere. Although the selection is focused on flower products, (Due to current regulations)they also offer a pleasant assortment of accessories. If you are new to purchasing this type of product, the staff goes above and beyond to ensure your comfort and provide you with comprehensive education. They are more than willing to address any questions you may have, making the overall experience top-notch.