Logo for Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary
DISPENSARY
INDIGENOUS

Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary

Mahnomen, MN
1087.8 miles away

4 Reviews of Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 12, 2023
This dispensary boasts a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff members. The building itself creates an inviting atmosphere. Although the selection is focused on flower products, (Due to current regulations)they also offer a pleasant assortment of accessories. If you are new to purchasing this type of product, the staff goes above and beyond to ensure your comfort and provide you with comprehensive education. They are more than willing to address any questions you may have, making the overall experience top-notch.
February 21, 2024
Really nice staff and gorgeous store. Around 8 strains to pick from and some cool shirts and pipes. Will be back!
June 17, 2024
Great shop with friendly staff! High quality flower!
June 7, 2024
Amazing and friendly staff! Great rewards system for frequent visitors!
