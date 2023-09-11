Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary
Logo for Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary
Waabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary

Mahnomen, MN
1087.8 miles away
Waabigwan Mashkiki is a tribally owned, licensed adult use and medical marijuana dispensary located on White Earth Reservation (Mahnomen, Mn). This location is currently offering cannabis products including, but not limited to flower, pre-rolls, and edibles.

515 East Jefferson Avenue, Mahnomen, MN
Call 12189361801
Visit website
License MCAU0002001
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

