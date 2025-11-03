140 Reviews of Weeziez - Continental Ave
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
j........h
3 days ago
Great experience, will be back!
J........e
4 days ago
This store is by far has the best smoke and the best customer service. Come give it a look around, I otomise you'll find what you need at great prices. Top shelf quality on everything I've tried. 10 stars!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
8........2
3 days ago
Alina is the best, love coming to buy from her!!
g........8
3 days ago
Love Alina! Will be back!
d........t
2 days ago
Man Say! Came in, no rush to buy. Played a game of pool, bounced. Pretty girl behind the counter. I’ll be back.
n........s
a week ago
Good qaulity
j........o
October 27, 2025
Amazing service and products everytime with great deals. This is my go to spot and they never disappoint. 10/10 recommend.
d........6
3 days ago
Really fast friendly transaction
G........8
3 days ago
best ever
j........9
October 9, 2025
I’ve been coming here for about a month now, and every visit has been smooth. The staff is always friendly, knowledgeable, and never rushes you, they actually take the time to recommend what fits your needs. The atmosphere is super chill, and everything feels clean and professional.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for rolling with us! We appreciate you and hope you love your stash. Cant wait to see you again soon!
October 9, 2025
d........7
October 27, 2025
Alina was so good ! Will come again for sure !!!
m........2
October 27, 2025
Amazing experience amazing service best prices I’ve seen all over town
L........5
October 29, 2025
Dallas hottest prices !
d........2
October 10, 2025
It was such a vibe the music the pool table & the background for a nice selfie the bud tender had so much info & gave me great recommendations… This was my 1st time but definitely NOT my last
Dispensary response:
Thank you for being a valued customer!! Much love I hope you had a great weekend!
October 13, 2025
l........5
October 25, 2025
They do not miss nothing bad to say
Dispensary response:
We really appreciate you being a customer of Weeziez! Thank you so much for the review.
October 27, 2025
N........e
October 28, 2025
Great store
u........6
October 8, 2025
My favorite place in Dallas 💖 the best price and flowers 🌱
Dispensary response:
Thanks for rolling with us! We appreciate you and hope you love your stash. Cant wait to see you again soon!
October 8, 2025
s........m
October 23, 2025
My fav location! Always great service ✨
Dispensary response:
We really appreciate you being a customer of Weeziez! Thank you so much for the review!
October 27, 2025
y........b
October 24, 2025
Great place with great prices!
Dispensary response:
We really appreciate you being a customer of Weeziez! Thank you so much for the review!
October 27, 2025
n........g
October 8, 2025
I've been coming for about a year or so now and love it! Never disappointed, love the edibles. Jill's always great with recommendations on new products I want to try.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for rolling with us! We appreciate you and hope you love your stash. Cant wait to see you again soon!
October 9, 2025
b........1
October 8, 2025
Thank god for this please they are supper friendly supper kind and they have very grate knowledge in this filed may god continue to bless and prtect them as he has done and continue to do !!!
Dispensary response:
Thanks for rolling with us! We appreciate you and hope you love your stash. Cant wait to see you again soon!
October 8, 2025
r........8
October 18, 2025
Best deals and gas in the city!! Much love to the ladies at Weeziez
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the thoughtful feedback! Its greatly appreciated.
October 27, 2025
B........0
October 10, 2025
Sarah was a good buddy tender
Dispensary response:
Thank you for being a valued customer!! Much love I hope you had a great weekend!
October 13, 2025
r........y
October 20, 2025
Val is amazing and i love shopping with her
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the thoughtful feedback! Its greatly appreciated.
October 27, 2025