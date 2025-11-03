About this dispensary
Weeziez - Continental Ave
Welcome, everyone! We’re thrilled to introduce WeezieZ, a cannabis company founded in 2023. Our mission goes beyond great products; we aim to actively engage with our community and promote a positive cannabis culture. Thank you for joining us on this journey. We can’t wait to share more and grow together!
Leafly member since 2025
- 222 Continental Ave suite 175, Dallas, TX
- call 2143779504
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 93-1875330
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
140 Reviews of Weeziez - Continental Ave
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
j........h
3 days ago
Great experience, will be back!
J........e
4 days ago
This store is by far has the best smoke and the best customer service. Come give it a look around, I otomise you'll find what you need at great prices. Top shelf quality on everything I've tried. 10 stars!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
8........2
3 days ago
Alina is the best, love coming to buy from her!!
g........8
3 days ago
Love Alina! Will be back!