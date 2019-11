2Toni2 on November 18, 2018

My first and last time here...as I was shorted 1/2 gram of the eighth I bough at $55. I came home and weighed it and it was 3g. Also the edible gummies I bought, I was told were 10 mg. thc each, they are 4.5 mg. thc each. I DONT recommend this place and I feel so ripped off. Hate that we havre to buy pre packaged now, and you don't know what your getting until you get home. Bud was so dry, I am afraid if I bong it , it will fall through , it is so crumble and so dry! this place sucks.