MargaritaR on April 2, 2019

I would characterize myself as a recreational user with limited knowledge of cannabis. I always learn something when I walk into this store. Don't get me wrong, I do my research, but I always find a fresh perspective from the employees that helps me make an informed decision re my cannabis use. Case in point, yesterday, despite an awful episode of panic attacks that day, I limped into the store and asked for their suggestion for a CBD that would offer relief without intoxication. The woman helping me, (my first time working with her), asked me a few questions, selected a product and advised me to journal its effects and record my experience with this particular product. She advised me that keeping a detailed log would help them assist me in finding the best solution for coping with my anxiety. As a scientist, I appreciate this advice. As someone with panic disorder, I appreciate this advice. To shorten an already long story, I consumed 10 mL of the product upon waking this morning, (woke with to the onset of a panic attack). Ten minutes after consumption, the cognitive symptoms (of panic) were resolved, within twenty-five minutes, my somatic symptoms were completely alleviated. I've wanted to write a review of this shop for years now, I'm just not much on writing reviews. My latest experience with this store; however, is so noteworthy that, here I am. While I do agree (somewhat) with the previous reviewer's assessment, (certain new hires are not my favorite), the woman who helped me last night was both knowledgeable and professional. She was also very caring and supportive. Another home run for me!